VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was hurt Tuesday in a crash with a truck on I-264 in Virginia Beach.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. near mile marker 15 on westbound I-264 and involved a work truck, Virginia State Police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The crash led to the closure of two westbound lanes.