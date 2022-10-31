VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a motorcyclist is currently in critical condition following a crash in Virginia Beach late Saturday evening.

According to Virginia Beach police, officers reported to the single-vehicle crash just before midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of Harpers Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the motorcyclist lost control and left the roadway, struck a power pole and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.