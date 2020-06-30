Motorcyclist dies on the way to the hospital after crash in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a man died Monday night after a motorcycle crash on Atlantis Drive.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the call came in reporting the single-motorcycle crash just before 9 p.m.

The crash happened in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive.

Police and EMS crews responded to the scene and found a man with significant injuries. He was pronounced dead while being taken to the hospital.

Initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling on Atlantis Drive when he lost control and was ejected from the bike. He ultimately struck a tree.

The fatal crash team is investigating the incident.

