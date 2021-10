VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash Tuesday afternoon on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Virginia Beach police say the crash happened in the 2600 block and traffic is blocked between Lynnhaven Parkway and Parker Lane.

In a tweet at 1:21 p.m., police said officers were at the scene investigating.

⚠️VBPD on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in the 2600 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Virginia Beach Blvd is closed between Lynnhaven Parkway and Parker Lane. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/MjeQ8K4fl7 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 5, 2021

No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates on this breaking news.