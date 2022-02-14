Motorcyclist crashed into Virginia Beach school bus in Ocean Lakes area

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A motorcyclist lost control and crashed into a Virginia Beach school bus loaded with Ocean Lakes High students on Friday.

Virginia Beach police said the bus was stopped at a stop sign on Firefall Drive at Bold Ruler Drive at the time.

The motorcyclist was going above the posted speed limit and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries after crashing into the left side of the bus, police said.

He was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

No one on the bus was injured and police did not say if they motorcyclist was cited.