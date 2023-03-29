VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is injured after a motorcycle pursuit ends with a crash on Wednesday.
On March 29, around 2:04 p.m. on I-64 westbound at Indian River a state trooper saw a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle driving recklessly in and out of traffic and accelerating at a high rate of speed.
The trooper attempted to pull the motorcycle over, but the driver, 23-year-old Bethany Nicole Jordan speed up and exited onto I-264 eastbound.
Jordan accelerated to speeds in excess of 100mph, she then exited the interstate at Independence Boulevard and Columbus Street and collided with a 2020 Honda Civic.
Jordan suffered serious injuries and the driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries.
Jordan was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and has charges pending.
