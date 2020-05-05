Mother’s Day treat: Free meals for single moms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Mother’s Day is just six days away, and Joy Ministries wants to treat some very special mothers to a free meal and gift.

The nonprofit’s effort is all focused on single moms, widows and mothers whose husbands are deployed.

This is the 20th year for Joy Ministries’ annual Mother’s Day Celebration. Usually, the organization hosts moms at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, but this year, because of coronavirus, instead of rolling out the red carpet, they’re rolling out the red to-go bags for mobile meals.

This year, Joy Ministries is partnering with Mercy Chefs to make home-cooked meals to feed moms and their children. Single moms will also get a wrapped gift.

“Single moms pull double duty all year long, and usually when there’s a dad in the home, Dad will do something for [the] mother on Mother’s Day, but these single moms need to be honored and they deserve the best and we make it absolutely free to them,” said Danette Crawford, founder and president of Joy Ministries.

If you would like to take part in this Mother’s Day celebration, all you have to do is register by calling the Joy Ministries office at 757-420-2625. Space is limited, so those who want to go need to hurry and call ahead.

Joy Ministries plans to give out 1,700 meals in our area of Southeastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

