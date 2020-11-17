Mother searching for answers after son dies less than 2 days after release from VB jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tammy Porter was happy to see her son Cameron Melius, 26, the day he got out jail. But he was neither happy nor healthy, and little did she know, his days were numbered.

Porter says her son was in a violent jail fight at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center just before he was released Oct. 26.

“It was a pretty extensive fight, I was told by a few other inmates. The man was pulling Cameron’s hair out of his head, he pulled a wad of hair out and he was kneeing him in the head,” Porter said in a Tuesday morning interview.

According to Porter, Melius was then thrown in “the hole” for fighting and did not see a doctor while in jail. Jail officials said information about medical treatment was not releasable.

When she saw him the day he got released, her son wasn’t as excited as she expected he would be coming out of jail.

“He wasn’t Cameron,” Porter said. “He was in there since June and you’d think he would have been happy to come home. He wasn’t happy, he wasn’t cheerful.”

She says they got some takeout and then went to the hotel room where Melius was staying. Porter said she went outside to smoke a cigarette and was gone only a few minutes.

“I came back up and he was not breathing. He was just gone. I kept saying ‘Cameron, Cameron.'”

Porter says her son had always been healthy. He tested negative for the coronavirus four months earlier in June, and the jail confirms that that was the last mass testing of inmates prior to Melius’s release.

And now, in a hotel room, Tammy Porter was trying to revive her son.

“I smacked him in the face real hard — nothing.”

She called 911 and an EMT gave her a glimmer of encouragement as they took her son away.

“He gave me a thumbs up and told me ‘We got a pulse back.'”

But shortly after he arrived at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Porter heard the words that every parent dreads: her son’s condition was grave.

“They told me that Cameron was very sick and that he was not gonna make it.”

Porter was able to see Melius for just a few minutes and noticed one side of his face was twitching, and asked the nurse practitioner what was causing it.

“She said it was from the medicine that they just gave him to put him in a coma,” Porter said.

Porter said the hospital had done a brain scan and found no brain bleed, but his brain was not working. Still, Porter held hope.

“I said ‘He’s real healthy, he’s never been sick or anything, I think he’s gonna pull through this.'”

Less than two days after Melius arrived at the hospital and was put into a coma and on a respirator, he was dead. While he was there, Porter says he tested positive for the coronavirus. Plus, he had been in a violent fight within the past week. She wanted to know what caused her son’s death.

“She said the only thing she could put was cardiac arrest,” Porter said of what the hospital told her about her son’s cause of death.

But Porter says she’s not accepting that and wants to know what caused her son’s heart to stop.

Porter has ordered an autopsy in the death of her son. She’s expecting to find out an official cause of death in January.

