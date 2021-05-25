Mother says witnesses refusing to talk after son fatally shot while driving near I-64, I-264 interchange

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly two months ago, Sammatha Jones’ life changed forever.

“My son is the sweetest person you would ever meet,” Sammatha Jones said. “He would have done anything for you. It has just been a nightmare since it happened.”

Sammatha Jones got a call in the middle of the night on March 27. Her 22-year-old son Randolph Jones III was at a Norfolk hospital fighting for his life.

“When the doctor first walked in, I said ‘Doctor please tell me it’s not true, please tell me my son is still here’ and he looks down and he looks back up and he said, “Randolph didn’t make it,'” Sammatha Jones said.

Randolph Jones III was driving his car back to Southampton County after an evening out with friends at the Oceanfront.

He was driving around 2:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 to the westbound Interstate 64 interchange when someone fired several shots into his white Nissan Altima. Jones and a backseat passenger were hit. The passenger survived.

The shooting occurred hours after multiple shootings happened at the Oceanfront. Those shootings — one of which was officer-involved — injured nine people and left two dead. Police have not said whether the incidents are related to the interchange shooting.

“It has just been the worst thing I ever had to deal with in my life,” Sammatha Jones said.

Randolph Jones III was in the car with three friends, none of whom are talking to investigators.

“They’re not talking,” Sammatha Jones said. “They’re not wanting to tell the truth. It’s not making it easier, and I feel like if there is somebody out there that knows what went on and not coming forward, you’re just as guilty as the person who did it.”

Virginia State Police have very little information to go on. They don’t know what type of car shot at Randolph Jones III and his friends, or what the motive for the shooting was.

“You know, my son is gone,” Sammatha Jones added. “I need some closure. My family needs some closure.”

The Virginia State Police are reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the vicinity of Interstate 264/Interstate 64 at the Interchange, prior to, or after the incident, who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witness suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or via email.