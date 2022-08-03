VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old child found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room on Monday has been charged with felony child abuse.

38-year-old Leandra Andrade is being held without bond and is charged with child abuse neglect, serious injury.

She was still in the process of being booked into the Virginia Beach jail on Wednesday, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office says, and is also due in court Wednesday.

The child was found dead around 3:30 a.m. Monday in a room at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue, and police said a woman was also found suffering from a medical emergency and taken to the hospital.

No cause of death for the 2-year-old girl has been released at this time, but WAVY has reached out for more information in the case.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police told WAVY that Andrade left D.C. after losing custody of the child and was last seen on Friday. MPD contacted Virginia Beach police after a friend of Andrade said they saw concerning social media posts from her.

Meanwhile the child’s father was recently awarded full custody, but was aware that Andrade would have their daughter this past weekend. Police said that there were no previous signs that Andrade would have harmed the child and an Amber Alert wasn’t issued because the child wasn’t reported missing and there were no immediate threats to the child.

WAVY is working to gather more information in the case. Check back for updates.