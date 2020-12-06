Mother of 2-year-old among 3 injured after truck crashes into VB home says child is recovering,’in great spirits’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a child that was one of three people injured after a truck crashed into a Virginia Beach home Wednesday says the 2-year-old is now recovering.

Three people were injured, including the child, after a truck crashed into a home Wednesday afternoon causing damage to the structure and several vehicles nearby.

The fire department, along with VBPD and VBEMS, were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 400 block of Sedgewick Court to a possible “vehicle into a house.”

Desirae Provencher, the mother of the 2-year-old injured in the incident told 10 On Your Side that her daughter is recovering and is “in great spirits.”

My two-year-old suffered a concussion, a tiny fracture in her right hip, a laceration on her belly, and a contusion on her forehead. She was released from the hospital the day after, but didn’t walk until yesterday afternoon. She has a limp, but is in great spirits! We are so blessed to have the neighbors we have who didn’t hesitate to help!! In the picture with the little circle next to the truck is where I pulled her from right after it happened!” Desirae Provencher

Courtesy – Desirae Provencher

Courtesy – Desirae Provencher

Courtesy – Desirae Provencher

The crash is still under investigation by VBPD, and no charged had been field as of Friday afternoon.