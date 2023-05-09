VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Country singer Morgan Wallen announced Tuesday that he has postponed six weeks of his One Night At A Time Tour after his doctors say he has injured his vocal cords.

In a video Wallen posted to Twitter, he says his doctors say he has reinjured his vocal cords and that he has vocal fold trauma. With this diagnosis, Wallen says that his doctors have advised a vocal rest for the next six weeks, which had led to him postponing his shows during that timeframe.

Two shows in that 6-week span include ones that were scheduled at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. According to Live Nation’s website, both of these shows are sold out.

Aside from the shows scheduled on his tour, Wallen says he will not be able to make festivals, the AMC Awards and other events he was scheduled to attend and perform.

Wallen continues his video by saying that he is working to reschedule these shows and he and his team will keep fans updated about the new dates.