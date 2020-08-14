More than a dozen VB Waterfront apartments flood; tenants expecting new baby look for answers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Water worries are plaguing some residents in Virginia Beach.

Recent downpours flooded Margaret Kammer’s unit at the Waterfront Apartments complex.

Last Thursday, Kammer said three inches of rainwater poured into the apartment from the foundation.

Kammer is pregnant and has a 9-month-old baby girl. She said it’s been nothing but problems ever since.

“It comes down to how things are being handled,” she said.

Matt Barber, her fiance, called the complex emergency line several times. Then, maintenance crews set up fans to dry the water.

However, five days later, the apartment flooded again.

For now, the family of three is staying with a friend in Newport News.

“The last couple of days, we have woken up with stuffy noses and throats because of the mold… We have no choice but to go in there because we have to go in there to get our stuff.”

She said after going back and forth with the apartment supervisor, the couple was offered a different unit, available in late September. But somehow, that apartment was rented out less than 48 hours later. Finally, they were offered a lease settlement.

Now, the family must move by next week.

“We are kind of put in a corner for something that we didn’t do. We understand, yes the apartment complex did not make it rain. We understand its nature, but that’s why we should be working together.”

Kammer said she is disappointed with the treatment. She would like to stay at the complex, just move to another unit as they prepare for her newborn expected in November.

“This is not to get back at the apartment complex or to be mean. Honestly, we are reaching out to you because we need help… What are we supposed to do?”

Late, Friday afternoon WAVY.com received this statement from the Waterfront property management:

“Of 684 homes at Waterfront Apartments, just over a dozen were impacted by Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms that contributed to water intrusion. Of those apartments affected most had partial intrusion directly around door access points with 5 apartments experiencing up to 3/4” of water within the apartment. While maintenance teams have worked around the clock to minimize intrusion and extract water, each of the 5 affected residents have been offered hotel accommodations at the community’s expense, as the community’s high occupancy has eliminated any immediate transfer options. A senior management official was on site yesterday and deployed involvement with the development division to assess additional measures needed to resolve the incidence of rainwater intrusion. We are committed to providing excellent housing to our residents and will continue to invest in solutions to make sure issues like these do not disrupt the lives and enjoyment of each resident.” -Jessica Arzillo, Waterfront Property Manager

