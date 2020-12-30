More than 250 residents, employees at VB retirement community to get COVID-19 vaccine in the new year

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020.(Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new year at a local retirement community will be celebrated a little differently this time around.

On Jan. 4, more than 250 residents and employees of Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach will receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The second doses will be given Jan. 25.

“In addition to ongoing strict safety protocols, the vaccine will further protect those who live and work at the community,” a news release about the vaccinations reads.

For the last two weeks, first responders and civilian and military health care workers have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. EMS and other front line health workers are in the 1a prioritization for vaccines, based on CDC guidance. Other health workers and long-term care residents and staff are also in this 1a group. Future phases 1b and 1c include essential workers and high-risk adults.