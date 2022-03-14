More than 20K participants expected to run at Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend’s 50th anniversary in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend returns to Virginia Beach for its 50th anniversary.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to run and turn the streets green on March 18 to 20. The marathon weekend which originated in 1973 has become one of the most iconic running events nationwide.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 50th running of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend in Virginia Beach,” said Jerry Frostick, race director and owner of J&A Racing.



“There is no doubt that these past few years have been different than we could have ever imagined, so to celebrate the 50th year of Shamrock with over 20,000 runners- it just feels great!”

The race weekend has a distance for everyone in the family including the Leprechaun Dash for up-and-coming runners looking for their first race experience.



The more competitive marathon distance has produced Boston qualifying times over the years and has seen participants set world records, qualify for the Olympic trials, and has even welcomed Olympic medalists.

Runners participating in the weekend event will have many golden moments to share including the post-race celebration that will treat runners to Yuengling Beer, Murphy’s Irish Stew and live entertainment.