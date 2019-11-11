Live Now
More than 100 groups gathering at Oceanfront for Tidewater Veterans Day Parade

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Tidewater Veterans Day Parade, a Virginia Beach tradition for more than 30 years, starts at 9 a.m.

This year, more than 100 groups signed up to march and pay tribute to the men and women who have bravely served our country.

Each branch of the military will be honored. The parade kicks off at 9 on 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue, then ends at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial on 19th Street, across the street from the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

A ceremony will then take place at 11 a.m. at the memorial.

10 On Your Side’s Deanna Bettineschi will have a live report on WAVY-TV 10 at noon.

