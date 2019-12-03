More improvements at Indian River, Kempsville roads intersection to begin Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Road work at a congested intersection in Virginia Beach is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Virginia Beach Public Works announced Monday in a news release road improvements would begin Tuesday, including milling, paving and pavement marking.

Crews will work at the following times:

Monday through Thursday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday (9 a.m. to noon)

Saturday and Sunday (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The work will be completed by Dec. 16, although the work is weather-permitting.

The project could result in traffic delays, congestion and temporary traffic stops, public works officials said.

Advanced warning signed will be posted clearly ahead of lane closures.

“All drivers are encouraged to exercise extra caution and patience as this work proceeds so as to maintain a safe environment,” the release said.