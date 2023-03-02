VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a moped driver was sent to a local hospital after striking a vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to Virginia Beach police, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Bonney Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the car was stopped in the left lane preparing to turn left when the moped struck the vehicle.

The driver of the moped was sent to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries has not yet been released. The driver of the car did not sustain injuries.

Police say there are no charges pending at this time regarding the crash.