Monday evening crash closes all eastbound lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A crash has closed all eastbound lanes of on I-264 late Monday evening.
Officials say the call for the crash came in around 9:40 p.m. at mile marker 21.8 near Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
Traffic is currently being diverted to Exit 20 following the crash.
No injuries were reported.
