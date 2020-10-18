Moms on a Mission packs 26 baskets with essentials for families moving out of homeless shelters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of mothers is on a mission.

They’re helping people start out on the right foot as they move out of homeless shelters.

Volunteers gathered in Bellamy Woods Park in Virginia Beach Saturday.

Volunteers filled laundry baskets with basic households essential — everything from sheets and blankets to cleaning supplies and toiletries — things families leaving shelters don’t often have.

Moms on a Mission partners with local shelters to give essentials to those transitioning out of homeless so they can get started in their new homes.

“A lot of families transitioning out of homelessness, they come into a shelter situation with maybe only the clothes on their back, and a lot of times leave with not much more than that,” said Maggie Jo Kassuba of Moms on a Mission.

According to a Facebook post, they were able to pack 26 baskets with household essentials for families.

“Such a joy seeing families teach their kids to give back,” the post read.

Moms on a Mission says giving out the baskets is one small way they can help get people back on their feet.

For more information, visit the Moms on a Mission Facebook page.

