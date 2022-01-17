Modified shelter operations in Virginia Beach due to COVID-19

Virginia Beach
Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach City Logo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter Shelter operations in Virginia Beach will be modified due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

This change is to provide a non-congregate shelter in order to promote the health and safety of homeless individuals and Winter Shelter staff and volunteers. B

As of January 14, there will be no new Winter Shelter registrations or referrals. Individuals who have already accessed Winter Shelter will be assessed and prioritized for the non-congregate shelter program.

Interim homeless services administrator Pam Shine says they are thankful to be able to provide a warm place for the homeless to sleep during the winter. “We remain committed to providing shelter during the coldest months of the year for those who are most vulnerable and appreciate the continued support of our nonprofit and faith partners.”

As always, families and individuals who are homeless or in danger of losing their home should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WAVY Weather App

Download the WAVY Weather App

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10