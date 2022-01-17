Modified shelter operations in Virginia Beach due to COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Winter Shelter operations in Virginia Beach will be modified due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

This change is to provide a non-congregate shelter in order to promote the health and safety of homeless individuals and Winter Shelter staff and volunteers.

As of January 14, there will be no new Winter Shelter registrations or referrals. Individuals who have already accessed Winter Shelter will be assessed and prioritized for the non-congregate shelter program.

Interim homeless services administrator Pam Shine says they are thankful to be able to provide a warm place for the homeless to sleep during the winter. “We remain committed to providing shelter during the coldest months of the year for those who are most vulnerable and appreciate the continued support of our nonprofit and faith partners.”

As always, families and individuals who are homeless or in danger of losing their home should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.