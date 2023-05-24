VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A mistrial has been declared in the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a woman during a robbery in Dec. 2021 at a Harris Teeter gas station.

10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon was in the courtroom Wednesday and says a Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge granted the defense’s motion for a mistrial after a witness took the stand and mentioned that the suspect, Darrius White, had said he was a convicted felon. This mistrial comes on day two of the trial.

Breaking: a Virginia Beach Circuit Court judge granted the defense’s motion for a mistrial in the case against Darius White. White is charged with aggravated murder stemming From the armed robbery and killing of Annie Smith at a VB gas station in 2021. — Hayley Milon Bour (@HayleyMilon) May 24, 2023

White is facing an aggravated murder charge for the killing of Annie Smith. Prosecutors say White and his brother, Michael White, were robbing Smith’s husband, Steven Smith when White grabbed his gun and shot Annie three times.

First responders say Annie Smith was dead upon arrival.

White also faces other charges, which includes robbery using a firearm. He is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon but will be tried for that count at a later date. This decision was made after White’s defense team said they didn’t want jurors to be influenced by the fact that White was previously convicted with a felony.

He was previously also facing a first-degree murder charge, but that has since been set aside.

There has not been a new date set for the trial at this time.

