Mission BBQ opened their first location on September 11, 2011, and continue to honor the lives lost that were lost during 9/11 every year. (Photo courtesy the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit)

Among the parking lot displays for Mission BBQ’s 9/11 event were a fire truck and a special operations vehicle from the Virginia Beach Police Department. (Photo courtesy the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit)

The Virginia Beach Mission BBQ had static displays in the parking lot in front of the restaurant during their 9/11 remembrance event. (Photo courtesy the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit)

The Virginia Beach Police Department partakes in Mission BBQ’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. (Photo courtesy the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit)

The Virginia Beach Police Department partakes in Mission BBQ’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. (Photo courtesy the City of Virginia Beach Fire Department/Multimedia Services Unit)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On the 21st anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Mission BBQ held a remembrance event at its Virginia Beach restaurant.

Members of the Viginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, and the Virginia Beach Sheriff Department were all in attendance, and the Virginia Beach Public Safety Honor Guard presented the colors. The event also had static displays, including a fire truck and a special operations vehicle from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Sheree Muller, a retired Virginia Beach Emergency Communications member, performed the national anthem.

Mission BBQ opened its first restaurant on September 11, 2011, on the 10th anniversary of 9/11.

“Ten years after our world changed forever, in some small way we wanted to change it back,” Bill Kraus and Steve “Newt” Newton, the founders of Mission BBQ, explained on their website.

From the very beginning, their restaurant has had a patriotic focus, hosting military appreciation nights and selling heroes cups for charity. Leading up to 9/11, Mission BBQ has been selling 9/11 Never Forget Hometown Heroes cups. A portion of each cup purchased is donated to local police and fire departments and other first responders.

“We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ,” Mission BBQ breaks down on their website, “And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders—all our loved ones in service.”