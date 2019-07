UPDATE: Dawn Maciag was found safe Friday afternoon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing woman last seen Friday in the 4200 block of Holland Road.

Dawn Maciag, 63, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. Police say she was last seen in tan shorts and a brown jacket.

Officers haven’t released additional info surrounding her disappearance, but anyone who’s seen Maciag is asked to call police at 757-385-5000.