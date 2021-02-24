Missing Virginia Beach woman with cognitive impairments last seen Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 63-year-old woman.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Charlene Young-Jones wandered from her home in the 3800 block of Forrester Lane on February 23.

She was last seen Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. and is believed to have left on foot. Police say she may be trying to get to Norfolk. Family members reported her missing Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Charlene is a black female, 5’4 and weighs approximately 139 lbs. She was last seen wearing dark green pants, a bright colored jacket, and a red skull cap. Charlene has some cognitive impairments and does not have a cell phone.

Police released an image of Charlene.

If you have seen Cher, please contact any VBPD Missing Person’s Detective at (757) 385- 4101 or call Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000.