VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 11-year-old Angel Lamdonado Contreas was last seen by his mother Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Magnuson Hotel, which is at 5909 Northampton Boulevard.

Police say Angel was last seen with another juvenile male, approximately 14-year-old old.

Authorities emphasized that Angel does NOT speak English and was last seen wearing clothing similar to the photo shown.

He is described as 5’2”, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Angel or know where he is currently, please call non-emergency Dispatch at 757-385-5000.