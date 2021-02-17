Missing 76-year-old Virginia Beach woman went to throw out trash, doesn’t speak English, family says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday morning in the Ocean Lakes/Dam Neck area of the city.

The family of Shujin Wu says she was last seen around 7:30 Tuesday morning when she went to take the trash out.

Wu does not speak English and does not have her cell phone. She also takes high blood pressure medication that she does not have with her.

Wu’s family says she was wearing the same outfit that she is pictured in above. Anyone with information is asked to call 757-724-3268.