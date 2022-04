VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A minivan caught on fire Saturday morning at a Virginia Beach Wawa.

Officials say the minivan caught fire at a pump around 11 a.m. at the Wawa in the 4300 block of Holland Road. That’s near South Independence Boulevard.

Wawa van fire (photo: RWB)

Wawa van fire (photo: RWB)

Wawa van fire (photo: RWB)

There was no one in the van when it caught fire. It caused severe damage to both the van and the nearby gas pump.

No one was injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.