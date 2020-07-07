Military aircraft take to the skies for Summer of Flight events

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum had crowds looking to the skies for America’s 243 birthday this past weekend.

Every Saturday the museum hosts its Summer of Flight event. The event brings attendees back in time to experience some of the world’s most historically significant aircraft.

Five planes were flown over the course of the afternoon Saturday. They flew a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, Douglas AD-4 Skyraider, B-25 Mitchell, Goodyear FG-1D Corsair, and North American P-51 Mustang.

Summer of Flight is included in general museum admission and is free for museum members. Each event starts at 1 p.m.

Below is a schedule of the rest of the Summer of Flight events throughout the summer:

July 11 – Grumman TBM Avenger and FM-2 Wildcat

July 18 – North American P-51 Mustang

July 25 – De Havilland Mosquito

Aug. 1 – Focke-Wulf Fw 190 & Messerschmitt Bf 109

Aug. 8 – P-40 Warhawk

Aug. 15 – Bell P-39 Airacobra

Aug. 22 – Junkers Ju 52

Aug. 29 – Fi 156 Storch & Piper Cub

Sept. 5 – PBY Catalina

Sept. 12 – FG-1D Corsair

Sept. 19 – Spitfire & Hurricane

Sept. 26 – Fokker Dr.I

