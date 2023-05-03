VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs said it would be preparing meals for Virginia Beach residents impacted by Sunday’s EF-3 tornado that ripped through the Great Neck area of the city and damaged more than 100 homes.

“Mercy Chefs is deploying to provide hope in the form of a meal to those beginning to pick up the pieces after this tragedy,” it said in a Facebook post. “We ask for your prayers and support as we begin serving lunch daily to our neighbors in need.”

Mercy Chefs most recently deployed in Rolling Fork, Mississippi in late March following a tornado that hit that community. That tornado killed 25 people and left dozens of people injured.