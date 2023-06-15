VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of Pat Robertson is scheduled for June 19.

The service will take place on June 19 at Regent University. It will be a private event by invitation only, but those who would like to watch the service will be able to stream it on CBN’s website.

Robertson, who was the founder of Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University, passed away at the age of 93 Thursday. He was most know as the host of “The 700 Club” and for his 1988 presidential run.

Despite some of his controversial opinions, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer told 10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne that Robertson should be remembered for his contributions and his lasting impact.

“Everybody’s controversial at some point in time,” Dyer said. “At least he spoke the truth, at least you always knew where he stood. I’ll tell you what, Pat deserves to be judged by the good deeds and the organizations that he built.”