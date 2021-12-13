Memorial service for Navy SEAL commanding officer Brian Bourgeois held Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A memorial service was held Monday in Virginia Beach for U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 who died last week after being injured in a fast-rope training accident.
The service was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Joint Expeditionary Base–Little Creek’s Gator Theater.
Those who knew Bourgeois said he was a “bridge-builder,” “incredibly influential” and “one of the greatest human beings you have ever met in your life.”
“He had a way of lighting up a room,” said Justin Jordan, Bourgeois’ football teammate at the U.S. Naval Academy. “He just had this way infectious personality that everybody wanted to gravitate to and he has a way of putting you at ease in the most difficult situations.”
Bourgeois, a four-year member of the Navy football team, was honored this past Saturday at the Army-Navy Game with his family in attendance. Navy won the game 17-13.
He’s survived by a wife and five children, and there are fundraisers to help the family.
The “All In All The Time Foundation,” a non-profit which provides immediate response to the needs of the Naval Special Warfare community, has created a Bourgeois Family Fund. Go to this link to make a donation in support of the family. There’s also a GoFundMe page for the family, and a Facebook fundraiser organized by the Navy Football Brotherhood Inc.
NCIS is investigating Bourgeois’ death.
