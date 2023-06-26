VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A memorial service will be held Monday for a former Virginia Beach Mayor.

Former Mayor and City Council member Robert “Bob” Jones passed away peacefully on June 3, according to his obituary. He was 87 years old.

Jones served as mayor from 1986 to 1988 and also served as chair of the Virginia Beach Development Authority and the Virginia Beach Beautification Commission.

A memorial service for Jones will take place at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 300 36th Street.