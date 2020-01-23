Memorial held for sailor who died while working at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thursday morning, family, friends, and fellow service members gathered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story to remember U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Petty Officer, Oscar Temores.

“Oscar Temores is absolutely a hero,” said Capt. Joey Frantzen, commander of JEB Little Creek-Fort Story, Thursday.

Temores died in a crash on base in November. Investigators charged Nathaniel Campbell with involuntary manslaughter in Temores’ death.

Authorities say Campbell was driving the wrong way when he slammed into a Navy patrol car Temores was driving.

“When you have someone come on base and they’re at a high rate of speed, you have no idea where that individual may go. I have my son, we live on base and he could’ve been out scootering and got ran over … Our security forces are trained to respond and neutralize that threat and keep families safe and that’s what he did that day,” Frantzen said.

Among those to speak at the memorial was his dear friend and fellow MA3, Derek Lopez, who fought back tears.

“Oscar may have been motivated to the point where it was almost annoying, but he was a brother to all of us and we loved him so much. The sirens of the precinct after the accident has never been louder and the heaviness in my heart hasn’t got any lighter,” Lopez said.

Friends say he had an innate ability to brighten a room and adored his 2-year-old son and wife.

His watch commander, MA1 Garrett Williams, says his death is a big loss to their team.

“He kept the morale high, so it’s almost unexplainable, but it’s just something about him, you couldn’t not be around him. You couldn’t not enjoy the time you had around him,” Williams said.

Frantzen says he’ll live on as they add his plaque to their heroes nature trail.

They’ll honor his sacrifice by continuing to tell his story.

