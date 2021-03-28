Members of Virginia Beach City Council call for special meeting on Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Virginia Beach City Council have called for a Special Meeting and public briefing on the Oceanfront shootings that happened Friday.

Council members Louis Jones, Sabrina Wooten, and Aaron Rouse are calling for the meeting to take place Tuesday, March 30, at 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Three separate shootings on March 26, left two people dead and eight injured.

The woman killed, 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk, is believed to have been an innocent bystander.

The man who was killed during an officer-involved “police intervention shooting” was 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach.

Saturday afternoon, police took three people into custody in connection with the first shooting.

Saturday night, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate held a briefing on the shootings where he revealed that the officer involved did not have his body camera on for “unknown reasons.”

On Sunday morning, Neudigate posted to social media showing members of the Virginia Beach Police outside a residence serving search warrants related to the shooting incidents.

Details to follow.