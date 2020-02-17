Weigh in: Should VB schools change the 2021 calendar to accommodate Jewish holiday?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach School Board plans to suspend the 2021-2022 calendar after the Jewish community raised concerns.

The issue is with the first day of school in 2021. It happens to fall on Rosh Hashanah, the start of the Jewish new year.

The school board recently voted on the calendar, which included the first day of school starting the day after Labor Day, which is the traditional start date.

Before the vote, member Kim Melnyk warned her peers the first day coincided with Rosh Hashanah. None of the other members had anything to say.

As part of the vote, the school board also made the day after Easter in 2022 a holiday. The Jewish community says that just rubbed salt into the wound.

Traditionally, Jewish students are out of school on Rosh Hashanah to go to temple. Jewish parents say the first day is so important and it’s not fair for kids to decide between school or religion.

“The school board has heard from the community over the past few weeks concerning the first day of school conflicting with the first full day of Rosh Hashanah in 2021,” said School Board Chairwoman Carolyn Rye. “As a result, I think it is important to gather feedback and give this complex topic the time commitment it deserves. At our next formal board meeting on February 25, I plan to make a motion to suspend the use of the 2021-2022 finalized calendar until further notice. I will also ask in that motion that the Board direct the calendar work group to reconvene, with the purpose of reviewing this issue further and bringing a recommendation to the School Board in the next several months.”

The Jewish community is planning to gather and speak out at the February 25 meeting.

