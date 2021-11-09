Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Popular pizza chain Mellow Mushroom is opening a new location at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The restaurant is set to open in March 2022 at the renovated Sheraton hotel on Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street. It will have Boss Nova styling and artwork celebrating the music of Virginia Beach.

There will also be a giant “Mellow Mushroom” globe inside.

It’ll be the third Mellow Mushroom restaurant in Hampton Roads, with other locations in Newport News and Williamsburg.

Mellow Mushroom now has restaurants in 21 states after first opening in Atlanta in 1974. All locations are locally-owed and operated.