VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Although no ticket across the county has matched all six Mega Million numbers to win the jackpot, one of the four tickets that won $10,000 in Virginia was bought in Virginia Beach.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball number was 15.

Four tickets that were bought in Virginia won $10,000. Here’s where these tickets were bought:

7-Eleven, 2256 Red Tide Road, Virginia Beach

7-Eleven, 13821 Heathcote Blvd. in Gainesville

Giant Food, 10346 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania

Ashley’s Market, 6445 Rockfish Valley Highway in Afton

The jackpot has now risen to over one billion and the next drawing is set for Friday night at 11 p.m. Tickets in Virginia can be bought at any one of the more than 5,000 retail businesses in the state or online at valottery.com