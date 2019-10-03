Va. Beach officials to discuss plan to use golf course for flood mitigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders in Virginia Beach want to hear from people who live in the ​​​​​​​​Windsor Woods, Princess Anne Plaza and the Lakes neighborhood about the Bow Creek Stormwater project.

City engineers announced in February a proposal to convert the Bow Creek Golf Course — which is 121 acres of city-owned land — into an area to house more stormwater ponds.

City officials said in a news release the neighborhoods are located on what was originally forest surrounded by farmland, which is a low-lying area.

Sea level rise coupled with more frequent storms with “significant tides and rainfall amounts” have caused severe flooding in the area, according to city website.

Solutions to remedy the flooding concerns include barriers and gates to minimize tidal flooding, more stormwater pump stations and additional stormwater storage capacity.

City representatives will give a 30 minute presentation on the proposal at an open house Thursday at the Bow Creek Recreation Center.

The open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.