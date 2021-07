VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) The Virginia Beach Police Department is creating a Hispanic outreach team.

In a social media post from VBPD, officials are inviting residents to meet the members of the Hispanic Empowerment and Resources Team or “HEART.”

The team will at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the Fourth of July weekend. VBPD says the mission of the team is to “create a better relationship with the Latino community” in the area.