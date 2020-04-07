Meals tax suspension and electronic budget hearings ordinances may be heard by VB City Council tonight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a special meeting electronically on Tuesday.

During the meeting, city council will be asked to add two proposed ordinances to its agenda — one to suspend the city’s meals tax this summer and the other to allow budget hearings to happen virtually.

The meals tax ordinance was proposed by Mayor Robert “Bobby” Dyer. It would suspend the city’s meals tax from May until July. The proposed ordinance is meant to help Virginia Beach restaurants who have been economically impacted by business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The passage of the ordinance would provide an “economic incentive” for customers to order takeout or delivery from Virginia Beach restaurants during the pandemic, according to the proposed ordinance.

If the meals tax is suspended, it will impact the city’s budget.

Learn more about the proposed meals tax ordinance here.

The electronic budget hearings ordinance was proposed by Vice Mayor Jim Wood. If approved, the ordinance would allow the Virginia Beach City Council to hold public budget hearings online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public comments on the budget would be solicited electronically in advance of the public hearings on the budget, according to the proposed ordinance.

Learn more about the proposed electronic budget hearings ordinance here.

