MEAC, YWCA to host donation drive in Virginia Beach for victims of sexual, physical violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MEAC) is partnering with the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) for a donation drive.

The drive will be held Feb. 21-23 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center which is located at 1045 19th Street.

Donations will benefit the YWCA by providing housewarming baskets to victims of sexual and/or physical violence, as well as families in need within the Hampton Roads community.

Appropriate donation items include basic home necessities such as laundry detergent, dishwashing liquid, facial tissues, toilet paper, bath towels, oven mitts, etc.

The drive will be held during the 2022 MEAC Means and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championship. Signage for the donation drop-boxes will be located within the sports center.