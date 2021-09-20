Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities in Virginia Beach seeking local nominations for upcoming annual awards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities in Virginia Beach are currently seeking nominations for the annual awards.

The awards recognize community members, businesses and service organizations that have demonstrated an “exceptional commitment to improving and enriching” citizens who have disabilities in Virginia Beach.



The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 15, 2021.

The award nomination form can be found and completed online on the Committee webpage at HERE.



Community members who do not have access to the internet can use a computer at any Virginia Beach Public Library. A printed application can be obtained at any Virginia Beach Public Library.



The completed application can be e-mailed to the ADA Coordinator at ADACoordinator@vbgov.com or mailed to the Office of the Mayor, Municipal Center, Building 1, 2401 Courthouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-9000.

For more information regarding nominations, call 757-385-4134.