VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon regarding the resignation of City Manager Dave Hansen.

Hansen announced earlier this week he would be stepping down from his post. He had faced questions about his handling of May’s mass shooting, with some even called for him to resign.

A source at city hall told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox he stepped aside because of pushback from city council members.

City Council will take a vote at its meeting next Tuesday on accepting Hansen’s resignation.

10 On Your Side has learned the news conference is expected to be held at 3 p.m. Look for more coverage later today.