VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Mayor Bobby Dyer has announced he will be seeking re-election as Mayor of Virginia Beach.

“The strength of Virginia Beach are the people of Virginia Beach, and I am honored to serve and excited about the path to our future,” said Dyer.

Dyer was elected Mayor in November 2018 and re-elected in 2020.

Virginia Beach has been named the safest large city, cleanest city in America, most caring city, best place for veterans, best place to raise a family, best place to live and best city to find a job.

During Dyer’s term, he was named one of the top mayors in America and the number one mayor on the east coast.

Dyer worked with a governor of an opposite political party to open beaches and businesses to keep Virginia Beach’s economy strong and citizens able to safely enjoy the outdoors during COVID-19.

Dyer also says his experience will be crucial in the uncertain times ahead with inflation and economic pressures dominating the news. Among his achievements is a regional partnership of mayors to combat youth violence.