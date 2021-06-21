Massive fire on McCullough Lane in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a large fire on McCullough Lane Monday night.
Dispatchers said the call reporting the fire came in at 8:21 p.m. in the 1500 block of McCullough Lane.
The fire appeared to be at a house on a point of land across the water from First Landing State Park, near the Narrows.
