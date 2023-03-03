VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are now investigating what started a massive fire that caused heavy damage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the commercial fire in the 3500 block of Cellar Door Way around 1:35 a.m. Friday. When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy fire showing in the rear of the amphitheater.

The fire was under control around 2:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

Owned by Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority, the amphitheater opened in 1996 and was leased by Live Nation. In October, City Council approved a $1 million replacement of the roof, generators, HVAC systems throughout the facility, and the installation of LED lighting in the parking lot.

The amphitheater was undergoing renovations ahead of the upcoming concert season.

This is breaking news and will be updated.