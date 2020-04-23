‘Maskforce’ protecting area health care workers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – They call themselves “Maskforce.” They are a group of volunteers who have a goal of putting a mask on every face that needs it.

Sewing machines have been working extra hard over the last couple weeks.

One of those sewing machines belongs to CJ Robinson, a former nurse at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk. She left the job to become a stay-at-home mom.

“It’s a hard moment in this time in our history,” Robinson said. “It’s a hard thing to be faced with something so dangerous and not have the equipment that you need.”

Robinson feared for her former co-workers. That’s when she decided she was going to make a mask.

“We got some cotton and we started making masks and I posted on Instagram my very pitiful attempt at a mask,” Robinson added.

The social media posts weren’t all for naught. Very quickly, more people jumped in wanting to help.

(Photo courtesy: Maskforce)

“That’s when it just absolutely took off overnight,” Robinson said. “Within a day, we had over 100 people.”

The Maskforce was born. The group now has more than 1,300 members.

“There is a need for tens of thousands of masks in Hampton Roads and we are just going to keep at it,” Robinson added.

The Maskforce is working with area hospitals, which are supplying a protective material called Halyard. The workers in turn are churning out the masks. The Maskforce has created more than 9,000 masks at this point.

“Over the last two weeks, we’ve gone from making 250 masks in the first week and we made over 2000 masks yesterday alone,” Robinson said.

It’s a big job, but that’s why it requires a force.

“Giving someone a mask is more than a just a transaction,” Robinson said. “We aren’t just handing someone a piece of fabric. We are giving them hope and we are saying ‘hey your community is with you and you are not alone in this.’”

Maskforce is always looking to recruit new members. You can find information on how to get involved on the group’s website.

(Photo courtesy: Maskforce)

Latest Posts: