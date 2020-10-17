Market in Virginia Beach opens for veterans and their families

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Supporting our military members and their families, a military market has popped up in Virginia Beach.
This was the second Military Owned Market event this year.
“It’s focused on military families, so whether that’s a veteran-owned business, a veteran-spouse-owned business, even active-duty family-owned business,” said 1701 operations manager Alexandra Craig.
Vendors sell everything from coffee and food, to clothing, cleaning items, beautiful shells and hot sauce.
“It’s a great way to support so many people in our community of people who often get moved around a lot, who have a hard time establishing a footing in their business and so just as a community, in general, it’s a good way to support those neighbors,” said Craig.
Craig says an event like this was missing in our community.
“We’re home to so many military families and a lot of those have businesses of their own and there wasn’t a platform for them to share so we wanted to create that,” she said.
The markets pop up on the third Saturday of every month.
Craig says the next market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same spot on Baltic Avenue in Virginia Beach.
