VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A maritime communications company is coming to Virginia Beach.

NEARSHORE (NEARSHORENETWORKS) recently announced that they are opening an office in Virginia Beach Town Center to provide remote communication and IT solutions to the local regional maritime industry.

The company will be providing the communications needs of the maritime companies developing Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project as well as the Avangrid Renewables’ Kitty Hawk Wind project.

“We’re excited that NEARSHORE has selected Virginia Beach to open an office, supporting the offshore wind projects and global internet hub that is emerging in our community,” stated Taylor Adams, deputy city manager for the City of Virginia Beach.

NEARSHORE currently satellite and cellular networks and hardware and software solutions. They maintain a service team of over 80 field engineers strategically located in 60 countries.